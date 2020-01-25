Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST American International 4, Robert Morris 1 Bentley 7, Mercyhurst 4 Niagara 3, Army 2, OT Holy Cross 2, Air…

EAST

American International 4, Robert Morris 1

Bentley 7, Mercyhurst 4

Niagara 3, Army 2, OT

Holy Cross 2, Air Force 1

RIT 5, Canisius 4

Quinnipiac 3, UConn 2

Union 1, RPI 1, OT (tie)

Boston U. 2, UMass Lowell 2, OT (tie)

Merrimack 4, Vermont 3

MIDWEST

Penn St. 2, Michigan St. 1, OT

Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin 2

Denver 5, Miami 2

W. Michigan 6, St. Cloud St. 2

Ferris St. 2, Michigan Tech 1

Bemidji St. 4, Minnesota St. 2

WEST

Omaha 4, Colorado College 1

