Rooney could meet former club Man United in FA Cup

LONDON (AP) — Wayne Rooney could come up against former club Manchester United in the next round of the FA Cup.

The former England captain’s new team, Derby County, was drawn to play United in the last 16 on Monday. But first, Derby must get past Northampton in a replay next week.

Rooney spent 13 years at Old Trafford and became United’s all-time top scorer while winning five English Premier League titles, the Champions League in 2008, and the FA Cup in 2016.

Liverpool will play Chelsea in the fifth round should the Premier League leader beat third-tier Shrewsbury in a replay.

Manchester City’s title defense continues with an away match against second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

The matches take place in early March.

Fifth-round draw:

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Manchester City

Reading or Cardiff vs. Sheffield United

Chelsea vs. Shrewsbury or Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle or Oxford

Leicester vs. Coventry or Birmingham

Northampton or Derby vs. Manchester United

Southampton or Tottenham vs. Norwich

Portsmouth vs. Arsenal

