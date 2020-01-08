Home » Sports » PSG into French League…

PSG into French League Cup semis after Icardi hat trick

The Associated Press

January 8, 2020, 5:15 PM

PARIS (AP) — Mauro Icardi scored a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 6-1 at home to ease into the semifinals of the French League Cup on Wednesday.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also netted for PSG at Parc des Princes, with the visitors having Wesley Fofana sent off after 31 minutes when the score was 1-0.

Lyon and Lille also advanced from the quarterfinals Wednesday, while Reims progressed on Tuesday after beating Strasbourg in a penalty shootout.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

