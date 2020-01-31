Predators give coach wild win over Devils, his former team

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Filip Forgsberg and Matt Duchene scored in a shootout, and the Nashville Predators gave coach John…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Filip Forgsberg and Matt Duchene scored in a shootout, and the Nashville Predators gave coach John Hynes a win against his former team with a wild 6-5 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Forsberg scored two goals in regulation and Pekka Rinne made saves on Jack Hughes and Kyle Palmieri on the Devils’ final two shootout attempts as the Predators won their second game in two nights.

Mattias Ekholm, Nick Bonino and Duchene also scored for the Predators. Rinne had 27 saves for Nashville, which is 7-0-3 in its last 10 games against New Jersey.

Pavel Zacha scored twice and Nikita Gusev, Jesper Bratt and John Hayden once for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots, including seven in overtime.

Hynes was fired by the Devils on Dec. 3 after going 9-13-4 in the opening months of his fifth season in New Jersey.

KINGS 3, COYOTES 2, OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alex Iafallo scored 24 seconds into overtime, completing a hat trick that lifted the Los Angeles over Arizona and ended its five-game losing streak.

Iafallo tied the game with 2:54 left in regulation, then won it moments later. Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots and Anze Kopitar assisted on two goals for the Kings, who got their second win of the month.

Christian Dvorak gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead with 56 seconds left in the second period, and Nick Schmaltz also scored for Arizona. But the Coyotes lost their fourth straight and are 1-5-2 in their last eight games.

CANADIENS 3, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk and Brendan Gallagher scored in a span of 2:16 early in the second period, and Montreal beat Buffalo.

Carey Price stopped 20 shots to improve to 5-1 in his last six starts, a stretch in which he’s allowed just 10 goals. For Gallagher, the goal came in his first game after missing six straight and 10 of 11 with headaches and concussion-related issues.

Tomas Tatar sealed Montreal’s fifth win in seven games with an empty-net goal with 1:47 left.

Jack Eichel scored for Buffalo, becoming the team’s first player in 27 years to reach 30 goals in 50 or fewer games.

