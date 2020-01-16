Home » Sports » PGA Tour Champions -…

PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Scores

The Associated Press

January 16, 2020, 10:22 PM

Thursday
At Hualalai Golf Club
Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 7,107; Par 72
First Round
Miguel Angel Jiménez 33-31—64
Bernhard Langer 32-32—64
Woody Austin 32-33—65
Kenny Perry 34-32—66
Joe Durant 33-33—66
Marco Dawson 33-34—67
Ken Tanigawa 35-32—67
Retief Goosen 33-34—67
Fred Couples 33-34—67
Scott McCarron 34-33—67
Gene Sauers 35-33—68
Doug Barron 33-35—68
Brandt Jobe 34-34—68
John Daly 37-32—69
Tom Watson 34-35—69
Scott Parel 35-34—69
Jeff Maggert 35-34—69
Bart Bryant 35-35—70
Tom Pernice Jr. 35-35—70
Steve Flesch 35-35—70
Paul Broadhurst 34-36—70
Wes Short, Jr. 35-35—70
Vijay Singh 34-36—70
Jerry Kelly 33-37—70
Sandy Lyle 35-36—71
Jay Haas 38-33—71
Fred Funk 36-35—71
Tom Lehman 34-37—71
Colin Montgomerie 35-36—71
Hale Irwin 39-33—72
Jeff Sluman 35-37—72
Rocco Mediate 36-36—72
Kirk Triplett 35-37—72
Ernie Els 36-36—72
Mark Calcavecchia 35-38—73
Mark O’Meara 37-36—73
Kevin Sutherland 35-39—74
Davis Love III 37-37—74

