PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Scores

|Thursday
|At Hualalai Golf Club
|Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 7,107; Par 72
|First Round
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|33-31—64
|Bernhard Langer
|32-32—64
|Woody Austin
|32-33—65
|Kenny Perry
|34-32—66
|Joe Durant
|33-33—66
|Marco Dawson
|33-34—67
|Ken Tanigawa
|35-32—67
|Retief Goosen
|33-34—67
|Fred Couples
|33-34—67
|Scott McCarron
|34-33—67
|Gene Sauers
|35-33—68
|Doug Barron
|33-35—68
|Brandt Jobe
|34-34—68
|John Daly
|37-32—69
|Tom Watson
|34-35—69
|Scott Parel
|35-34—69
|Jeff Maggert
|35-34—69
|Bart Bryant
|35-35—70
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|35-35—70
|Steve Flesch
|35-35—70
|Paul Broadhurst
|34-36—70
|Wes Short, Jr.
|35-35—70
|Vijay Singh
|34-36—70
|Jerry Kelly
|33-37—70
|Sandy Lyle
|35-36—71
|Jay Haas
|38-33—71
|Fred Funk
|36-35—71
|Tom Lehman
|34-37—71
|Colin Montgomerie
|35-36—71
|Hale Irwin
|39-33—72
|Jeff Sluman
|35-37—72
|Rocco Mediate
|36-36—72
|Kirk Triplett
|35-37—72
|Ernie Els
|36-36—72
|Mark Calcavecchia
|35-38—73
|Mark O’Meara
|37-36—73
|Kevin Sutherland
|35-39—74
|Davis Love III
|37-37—74
