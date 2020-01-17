Home » Sports » PGA Tour Champions -…

PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Scores

The Associated Press

January 17, 2020, 10:30 PM

Friday
At Hualalai Golf Club
Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 7,107; Par 72
Second Round
Woody Austin 65-68—133
Bernhard Langer 64-70—134
Fred Couples 67-68—135
Miguel Angel Jiménez 64-71—135
Paul Broadhurst 70-66—136
Scott McCarron 67-69—136
Marco Dawson 67-69—136
Ernie Els 72-65—137
Wes Short, Jr. 70-67—137
John Daly 69-68—137
Ken Tanigawa 67-70—137
Joe Durant 66-72—138
Scott Parel 69-70—139
Brandt Jobe 68-71—139
Doug Barron 68-71—139
Davis Love III 74-66—140
Mark O’Meara 73-67—140
Vijay Singh 70-70—140
Jerry Kelly 70-70—140
Tom Pernice Jr. 70-70—140
Steve Flesch 70-70—140
Retief Goosen 67-73—140
Colin Montgomerie 71-70—141
Fred Funk 71-70—141
Jeff Maggert 69-72—141
Kenny Perry 66-75—141
Kevin Sutherland 74-68—142
Tom Lehman 71-71—142
Sandy Lyle 71-71—142
Kirk Triplett 72-71—143
Jeff Sluman 72-71—143
Rocco Mediate 72-71—143
Bart Bryant 70-73—143
Jay Haas 71-73—144
Tom Watson 69-75—144
Gene Sauers 68-77—145
Hale Irwin 72-74—146
Mark Calcavecchia 73-76—149

