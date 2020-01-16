Home » Sports » PGA Tour Champions -…

PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 16, 2020, 10:22 PM

Thursday
At Hualalai Golf Club
Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 7,107; Par 72
First Round
Miguel Angel Jiménez 33-31—64 -8
Bernhard Langer 32-32—64 -8
Woody Austin 32-33—65 -7
Kenny Perry 34-32—66 -6
Joe Durant 33-33—66 -6
Marco Dawson 33-34—67 -5
Ken Tanigawa 35-32—67 -5
Retief Goosen 33-34—67 -5
Fred Couples 33-34—67 -5
Scott McCarron 34-33—67 -5
Gene Sauers 35-33—68 -4
Doug Barron 33-35—68 -4
Brandt Jobe 34-34—68 -4
John Daly 37-32—69 -3
Tom Watson 34-35—69 -3
Scott Parel 35-34—69 -3
Jeff Maggert 35-34—69 -3
Bart Bryant 35-35—70 -2
Tom Pernice Jr. 35-35—70 -2
Steve Flesch 35-35—70 -2
Paul Broadhurst 34-36—70 -2
Wes Short, Jr. 35-35—70 -2
Vijay Singh 34-36—70 -2
Jerry Kelly 33-37—70 -2
Sandy Lyle 35-36—71 -1
Jay Haas 38-33—71 -1
Fred Funk 36-35—71 -1
Tom Lehman 34-37—71 -1
Colin Montgomerie 35-36—71 -1
Hale Irwin 39-33—72 E
Jeff Sluman 35-37—72 E
Rocco Mediate 36-36—72 E
Kirk Triplett 35-37—72 E
Ernie Els 36-36—72 E
Mark Calcavecchia 35-38—73 +1
Mark O’Meara 37-36—73 +1
Kevin Sutherland 35-39—74 +2
Davis Love III 37-37—74 +2

