PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Par Scores

|Thursday
|At Hualalai Golf Club
|Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 7,107; Par 72
|First Round
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|33-31—64
|-8
|Bernhard Langer
|32-32—64
|-8
|Woody Austin
|32-33—65
|-7
|Kenny Perry
|34-32—66
|-6
|Joe Durant
|33-33—66
|-6
|Marco Dawson
|33-34—67
|-5
|Ken Tanigawa
|35-32—67
|-5
|Retief Goosen
|33-34—67
|-5
|Fred Couples
|33-34—67
|-5
|Scott McCarron
|34-33—67
|-5
|Gene Sauers
|35-33—68
|-4
|Doug Barron
|33-35—68
|-4
|Brandt Jobe
|34-34—68
|-4
|John Daly
|37-32—69
|-3
|Tom Watson
|34-35—69
|-3
|Scott Parel
|35-34—69
|-3
|Jeff Maggert
|35-34—69
|-3
|Bart Bryant
|35-35—70
|-2
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|35-35—70
|-2
|Steve Flesch
|35-35—70
|-2
|Paul Broadhurst
|34-36—70
|-2
|Wes Short, Jr.
|35-35—70
|-2
|Vijay Singh
|34-36—70
|-2
|Jerry Kelly
|33-37—70
|-2
|Sandy Lyle
|35-36—71
|-1
|Jay Haas
|38-33—71
|-1
|Fred Funk
|36-35—71
|-1
|Tom Lehman
|34-37—71
|-1
|Colin Montgomerie
|35-36—71
|-1
|Hale Irwin
|39-33—72
|E
|Jeff Sluman
|35-37—72
|E
|Rocco Mediate
|36-36—72
|E
|Kirk Triplett
|35-37—72
|E
|Ernie Els
|36-36—72
|E
|Mark Calcavecchia
|35-38—73
|+1
|Mark O’Meara
|37-36—73
|+1
|Kevin Sutherland
|35-39—74
|+2
|Davis Love III
|37-37—74
|+2
