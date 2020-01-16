PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Par Scores

Thursday At Hualalai Golf Club Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 7,107; Par 72 First Round Miguel Angel Jiménez 33-31—64…

Thursday At Hualalai Golf Club Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 7,107; Par 72 First Round Miguel Angel Jiménez 33-31—64 -8 Bernhard Langer 32-32—64 -8 Woody Austin 32-33—65 -7 Kenny Perry 34-32—66 -6 Joe Durant 33-33—66 -6 Marco Dawson 33-34—67 -5 Ken Tanigawa 35-32—67 -5 Retief Goosen 33-34—67 -5 Fred Couples 33-34—67 -5 Scott McCarron 34-33—67 -5 Gene Sauers 35-33—68 -4 Doug Barron 33-35—68 -4 Brandt Jobe 34-34—68 -4 John Daly 37-32—69 -3 Tom Watson 34-35—69 -3 Scott Parel 35-34—69 -3 Jeff Maggert 35-34—69 -3 Bart Bryant 35-35—70 -2 Tom Pernice Jr. 35-35—70 -2 Steve Flesch 35-35—70 -2 Paul Broadhurst 34-36—70 -2 Wes Short, Jr. 35-35—70 -2 Vijay Singh 34-36—70 -2 Jerry Kelly 33-37—70 -2 Sandy Lyle 35-36—71 -1 Jay Haas 38-33—71 -1 Fred Funk 36-35—71 -1 Tom Lehman 34-37—71 -1 Colin Montgomerie 35-36—71 -1 Hale Irwin 39-33—72 E Jeff Sluman 35-37—72 E Rocco Mediate 36-36—72 E Kirk Triplett 35-37—72 E Ernie Els 36-36—72 E Mark Calcavecchia 35-38—73 +1 Mark O’Meara 37-36—73 +1 Kevin Sutherland 35-39—74 +2 Davis Love III 37-37—74 +2

