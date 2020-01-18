PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Hualalai Golf Club
|Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 7,107; Par 72
|Third Round
|x-Won on second playoff hole
|x-Miguel Angel Jiménez, $310,000
|64-71-67—202
|-14
|Fred Couples, $170,000
|67-68-67—202
|-14
|Ernie Els, $170,000
|72-65-65—202
|-14
|Retief Goosen, $101,000
|67-73-64—204
|-12
|Wes Short, Jr., $101,000
|70-67-67—204
|-12
|Doug Barron, $72,250
|68-71-66—205
|-11
|Paul Broadhurst, $72,250
|70-66-69—205
|-11
|Bernhard Langer, $72,250
|64-70-71—205
|-11
|Woody Austin, $50,750
|65-68-73—206
|-10
|Marco Dawson, $50,750
|67-69-70—206
|-10
|Scott McCarron, $50,750
|67-69-70—206
|-10
|Joe Durant, $38,250
|66-72-69—207
|-9
|Steve Flesch, $38,250
|70-70-67—207
|-9
|Scott Parel, $38,250
|69-70-68—207
|-9
|Jeff Maggert, $31,156
|69-72-67—208
|-8
|Colin Montgomerie, $31,156
|71-70-67—208
|-8
|Kenny Perry, $31,156
|66-75-67—208
|-8
|Kevin Sutherland, $31,156
|74-68-66—208
|-8
|Mark O’Meara, $24,458
|73-67-69—209
|-7
|Davis Love III, $24,458
|74-66-69—209
|-7
|Ken Tanigawa, $24,458
|67-70-72—209
|-7
|Brandt Jobe, $21,125
|68-71-71—210
|-6
|Jerry Kelly, $21,125
|70-70-70—210
|-6
|Rocco Mediate, $21,125
|72-71-67—210
|-6
|Bart Bryant, $17,594
|70-73-68—211
|-5
|John Daly, $17,594
|69-68-74—211
|-5
|Sandy Lyle, $17,594
|71-71-69—211
|-5
|Gene Sauers, $17,594
|68-77-66—211
|-5
|Vijay Singh, $15,500
|70-70-72—212
|-4
|Fred Funk, $14,500
|71-70-72—213
|-3
|Jay Haas, $14,500
|71-73-69—213
|-3
|Tom Watson, $14,500
|69-75-69—213
|-3
|Tom Pernice Jr., $13,500
|70-70-74—214
|-2
|Tom Lehman, $12,750
|71-71-73—215
|-1
|Jeff Sluman, $12,750
|72-71-72—215
|-1
|Kirk Triplett, $12,000
|72-71-73—216
|E
|Hale Irwin, $11,500
|72-74-72—218
|+2
|Mark Calcavecchia, $11,000
|73-76-74—223
|+7
