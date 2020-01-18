Home » Sports » PGA Tour Champions -…

PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 18, 2020, 10:57 PM

Saturday
At Hualalai Golf Club
Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 7,107; Par 72
Third Round
x-Won on second playoff hole
x-Miguel Angel Jiménez, $310,000 64-71-67—202 -14
Fred Couples, $170,000 67-68-67—202 -14
Ernie Els, $170,000 72-65-65—202 -14
Retief Goosen, $101,000 67-73-64—204 -12
Wes Short, Jr., $101,000 70-67-67—204 -12
Doug Barron, $72,250 68-71-66—205 -11
Paul Broadhurst, $72,250 70-66-69—205 -11
Bernhard Langer, $72,250 64-70-71—205 -11
Woody Austin, $50,750 65-68-73—206 -10
Marco Dawson, $50,750 67-69-70—206 -10
Scott McCarron, $50,750 67-69-70—206 -10
Joe Durant, $38,250 66-72-69—207 -9
Steve Flesch, $38,250 70-70-67—207 -9
Scott Parel, $38,250 69-70-68—207 -9
Jeff Maggert, $31,156 69-72-67—208 -8
Colin Montgomerie, $31,156 71-70-67—208 -8
Kenny Perry, $31,156 66-75-67—208 -8
Kevin Sutherland, $31,156 74-68-66—208 -8
Mark O’Meara, $24,458 73-67-69—209 -7
Davis Love III, $24,458 74-66-69—209 -7
Ken Tanigawa, $24,458 67-70-72—209 -7
Brandt Jobe, $21,125 68-71-71—210 -6
Jerry Kelly, $21,125 70-70-70—210 -6
Rocco Mediate, $21,125 72-71-67—210 -6
Bart Bryant, $17,594 70-73-68—211 -5
John Daly, $17,594 69-68-74—211 -5
Sandy Lyle, $17,594 71-71-69—211 -5
Gene Sauers, $17,594 68-77-66—211 -5
Vijay Singh, $15,500 70-70-72—212 -4
Fred Funk, $14,500 71-70-72—213 -3
Jay Haas, $14,500 71-73-69—213 -3
Tom Watson, $14,500 69-75-69—213 -3
Tom Pernice Jr., $13,500 70-70-74—214 -2
Tom Lehman, $12,750 71-71-73—215 -1
Jeff Sluman, $12,750 72-71-72—215 -1
Kirk Triplett, $12,000 72-71-73—216 E
Hale Irwin, $11,500 72-74-72—218 +2
Mark Calcavecchia, $11,000 73-76-74—223 +7

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up