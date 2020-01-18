PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Par Scores The Associated Press

Saturday At Hualalai Golf Club Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 7,107; Par 72 Third Round x-Won on second playoff hole x-Miguel Angel Jiménez, $310,000 64-71-67—202 -14 Fred Couples, $170,000 67-68-67—202 -14 Ernie Els, $170,000 72-65-65—202 -14 Retief Goosen, $101,000 67-73-64—204 -12 Wes Short, Jr., $101,000 70-67-67—204 -12 Doug Barron, $72,250 68-71-66—205 -11 Paul Broadhurst, $72,250 70-66-69—205 -11 Bernhard Langer, $72,250 64-70-71—205 -11 Woody Austin, $50,750 65-68-73—206 -10 Marco Dawson, $50,750 67-69-70—206 -10 Scott McCarron, $50,750 67-69-70—206 -10 Joe Durant, $38,250 66-72-69—207 -9 Steve Flesch, $38,250 70-70-67—207 -9 Scott Parel, $38,250 69-70-68—207 -9 Jeff Maggert, $31,156 69-72-67—208 -8 Colin Montgomerie, $31,156 71-70-67—208 -8 Kenny Perry, $31,156 66-75-67—208 -8 Kevin Sutherland, $31,156 74-68-66—208 -8 Mark O’Meara, $24,458 73-67-69—209 -7 Davis Love III, $24,458 74-66-69—209 -7 Ken Tanigawa, $24,458 67-70-72—209 -7 Brandt Jobe, $21,125 68-71-71—210 -6 Jerry Kelly, $21,125 70-70-70—210 -6 Rocco Mediate, $21,125 72-71-67—210 -6 Bart Bryant, $17,594 70-73-68—211 -5 John Daly, $17,594 69-68-74—211 -5 Sandy Lyle, $17,594 71-71-69—211 -5 Gene Sauers, $17,594 68-77-66—211 -5 Vijay Singh, $15,500 70-70-72—212 -4 Fred Funk, $14,500 71-70-72—213 -3 Jay Haas, $14,500 71-73-69—213 -3 Tom Watson, $14,500 69-75-69—213 -3 Tom Pernice Jr., $13,500 70-70-74—214 -2 Tom Lehman, $12,750 71-71-73—215 -1 Jeff Sluman, $12,750 72-71-72—215 -1 Kirk Triplett, $12,000 72-71-73—216 E Hale Irwin, $11,500 72-74-72—218 +2 Mark Calcavecchia, $11,000 73-76-74—223 +7 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.