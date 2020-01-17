PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Par Scores

Friday At Hualalai Golf Club Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 7,107; Par 72 Second Round Woody Austin 65-68—133 -11…

Friday At Hualalai Golf Club Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 7,107; Par 72 Second Round Woody Austin 65-68—133 -11 Bernhard Langer 64-70—134 -10 Fred Couples 67-68—135 -9 Miguel Angel Jiménez 64-71—135 -9 Paul Broadhurst 70-66—136 -8 Scott McCarron 67-69—136 -8 Marco Dawson 67-69—136 -8 Ernie Els 72-65—137 -7 Wes Short, Jr. 70-67—137 -7 John Daly 69-68—137 -7 Ken Tanigawa 67-70—137 -7 Joe Durant 66-72—138 -6 Scott Parel 69-70—139 -5 Brandt Jobe 68-71—139 -5 Doug Barron 68-71—139 -5 Davis Love III 74-66—140 -4 Mark O’Meara 73-67—140 -4 Vijay Singh 70-70—140 -4 Jerry Kelly 70-70—140 -4 Tom Pernice Jr. 70-70—140 -4 Steve Flesch 70-70—140 -4 Retief Goosen 67-73—140 -4 Colin Montgomerie 71-70—141 -3 Fred Funk 71-70—141 -3 Jeff Maggert 69-72—141 -3 Kenny Perry 66-75—141 -3 Kevin Sutherland 74-68—142 -2 Tom Lehman 71-71—142 -2 Sandy Lyle 71-71—142 -2 Kirk Triplett 72-71—143 -1 Jeff Sluman 72-71—143 -1 Rocco Mediate 72-71—143 -1 Bart Bryant 70-73—143 -1 Jay Haas 71-73—144 E Tom Watson 69-75—144 E Gene Sauers 68-77—145 +1 Hale Irwin 72-74—146 +2 Mark Calcavecchia 73-76—149 +5

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.