PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Par Scores

|Friday
|At Hualalai Golf Club
|Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 7,107; Par 72
|Second Round
|Woody Austin
|65-68—133
|-11
|Bernhard Langer
|64-70—134
|-10
|Fred Couples
|67-68—135
|-9
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|64-71—135
|-9
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-66—136
|-8
|Scott McCarron
|67-69—136
|-8
|Marco Dawson
|67-69—136
|-8
|Ernie Els
|72-65—137
|-7
|Wes Short, Jr.
|70-67—137
|-7
|John Daly
|69-68—137
|-7
|Ken Tanigawa
|67-70—137
|-7
|Joe Durant
|66-72—138
|-6
|Scott Parel
|69-70—139
|-5
|Brandt Jobe
|68-71—139
|-5
|Doug Barron
|68-71—139
|-5
|Davis Love III
|74-66—140
|-4
|Mark O’Meara
|73-67—140
|-4
|Vijay Singh
|70-70—140
|-4
|Jerry Kelly
|70-70—140
|-4
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|70-70—140
|-4
|Steve Flesch
|70-70—140
|-4
|Retief Goosen
|67-73—140
|-4
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-70—141
|-3
|Fred Funk
|71-70—141
|-3
|Jeff Maggert
|69-72—141
|-3
|Kenny Perry
|66-75—141
|-3
|Kevin Sutherland
|74-68—142
|-2
|Tom Lehman
|71-71—142
|-2
|Sandy Lyle
|71-71—142
|-2
|Kirk Triplett
|72-71—143
|-1
|Jeff Sluman
|72-71—143
|-1
|Rocco Mediate
|72-71—143
|-1
|Bart Bryant
|70-73—143
|-1
|Jay Haas
|71-73—144
|E
|Tom Watson
|69-75—144
|E
|Gene Sauers
|68-77—145
|+1
|Hale Irwin
|72-74—146
|+2
|Mark Calcavecchia
|73-76—149
|+5
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.