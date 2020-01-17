Home » Sports » PGA Tour Champions -…

PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 17, 2020, 10:30 PM

Friday
At Hualalai Golf Club
Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 7,107; Par 72
Second Round
Woody Austin 65-68—133 -11
Bernhard Langer 64-70—134 -10
Fred Couples 67-68—135 -9
Miguel Angel Jiménez 64-71—135 -9
Paul Broadhurst 70-66—136 -8
Scott McCarron 67-69—136 -8
Marco Dawson 67-69—136 -8
Ernie Els 72-65—137 -7
Wes Short, Jr. 70-67—137 -7
John Daly 69-68—137 -7
Ken Tanigawa 67-70—137 -7
Joe Durant 66-72—138 -6
Scott Parel 69-70—139 -5
Brandt Jobe 68-71—139 -5
Doug Barron 68-71—139 -5
Davis Love III 74-66—140 -4
Mark O’Meara 73-67—140 -4
Vijay Singh 70-70—140 -4
Jerry Kelly 70-70—140 -4
Tom Pernice Jr. 70-70—140 -4
Steve Flesch 70-70—140 -4
Retief Goosen 67-73—140 -4
Colin Montgomerie 71-70—141 -3
Fred Funk 71-70—141 -3
Jeff Maggert 69-72—141 -3
Kenny Perry 66-75—141 -3
Kevin Sutherland 74-68—142 -2
Tom Lehman 71-71—142 -2
Sandy Lyle 71-71—142 -2
Kirk Triplett 72-71—143 -1
Jeff Sluman 72-71—143 -1
Rocco Mediate 72-71—143 -1
Bart Bryant 70-73—143 -1
Jay Haas 71-73—144 E
Tom Watson 69-75—144 E
Gene Sauers 68-77—145 +1
Hale Irwin 72-74—146 +2
Mark Calcavecchia 73-76—149 +5

