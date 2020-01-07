McDavid leads Oilers past Maple Leafs 6-4

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the Edmonton Oilers cooled off the Toronto…

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the Edmonton Oilers cooled off the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 6-4 victory on Monday night.

Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse, Kailer Yamamoto, Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (22-17-5), who were making their third stop on a five-game road trip.

Jason Spezza, Frederik Gauthier, Pierre Engvall and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs (24-14-5), who were 9-0-1 in their last 10 games.

McDavid got the puck at Toronto’s blue line and used his speed to cleanly beat Morgan Rielly 1-on-1 with a fake to the inside before going wide and snapping the puck into the top corner on Michael Hutchinson with 8:34 to go in regulation. The goal gave the Oilers a 6-3 lead.

Mike Smith made 31 saves in the victory.

ISLANDERS 1, AVALANCHE 0

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Semyon Varlamov stopped 32 shots against his former team, earning his second shutout of the season and leading the Islanders to the win.

Anders Lee scored for New York, which had lost five of seven overall and four straight at Nassau Coliseum.

Varlamov got his 27th career shutout in his first matchup with the Avalanche since signing a four-year deal with the Islanders last summer.

Philipp Francouz had 32 saves for Colorado, which had won two in a row.

JETS 3, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, powering Winnipeg to the victory.

Andrew Copp and Josh Morrissey also scored for Winnipeg, which had dropped five of six. Captain Blake Wheeler had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves.

Ilya Kovalchuk picked up an assist in his Canadiens debut. He agreed to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

Defenseman Ben Chiarot scored twice for Montreal, which has lost six in a row. Carey Price stopped 24 shots.

BLUE JACKETS 4, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scott Harrington and Nathan Gerbe scored in the second period and Columbus went on to beat Los Angeles.

Kevin Stenlund and Gustav Nyquist also scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 35 saves for the Blue Jackets, who are 5-0-3 in their past eight road games.

Alex Iafallo scored to extend his point streak to seven games but the Kings lost for the third time in four games. Sean Walker had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 20 saves.

