Kobe Bryant Career Stats

Regular Season Year, Team G FG FT Reb Ast Pts 1996-97 LAL 71 .417 .819 1.9 1.3 7.6 1997-98 LAL 79 .428 .794 3.1 2.5 15.4 1998-99 LAL 50 .465 .839 5.3 3.8 19.9 1999-00 LAL 66 .468 .821 6.3 4.9 22.5 2000-01 LAL 68 .464 .853 5.9 5.0 28.5 2001-02 LAL 80 .469 .829 5.5 5.5 25.2 2002-03 LAL 82 .451 .843 6.9 5.9 30.0 2003-04 LAL 65 .438 .852 5.5 5.1 24.0 2004-05 LAL 66 .433 .816 5.9 6.0 27.6 2005-06 LAL 80 .450 .850 5.3 4.5 35.4 2006-07 LAL 77 .463 .868 5.7 5.4 31.6 2007-08 LAL 82 .459 .840 6.3 5.4 28.3 2008-09 LAL 82 .467 .856 5.2 4.9 26.8 2009-10 LAL 73 .456 .811 5.4 5.0 27.0 2010-11 LAL 82 .451 .828 5.1 4.7 35.3 2011-12 LAL 58 .430 .845 5.4 4.6 27.9 2012-13 LAL 78 .463 .839 5.6 6.0 27.3 2013-14 LAL 6 .425 .857 4.3 6.3 13.8 2014-15 LAL 35 .373 .813 5.7 5.6 22.3 2015-16 LAL 66 .357 .826 3.7 2.8 17.6 Overall 1346 .447 .837 5.2 4.7 25.0

Playoffs Year, Team G FG FT Reb Ast Pts 1996-97 LAL 9 .382 .867 1.2 1.2 8.2 1997-98 LAL 11 .408 .689 1.9 1.5 8.7 1998-99 LAL 8 .430 .800 6.9 4.6 19.8 1999-00 LAL 22 .442 .754 4.5 4.4 21.1 2000-01 LAL 16 .469 .821 7.3 6.1 29.4 2001-02 LAL 19 .434 .759 5.8 4.6 26.6 2002-03 LAL 12 .432 .827 5.1 5.2 32.1 2003-04 LAL 22 .413 .813 4.7 5.5 24.5 2005-06 LAL 7 .497 .771 6.3 5.1 27.9 2006-07 LAL 5 .462 .919 5.2 4.4 32.8 2007-08 LAL 21 .479 .809 5.7 5.6 30.1 2008-09 LAL 23 .457 .883 5.3 5.5 30.2 2009-10 LAL 23 .458 .842 6.0 5.5 29.2 2010-11 LAL 10 .446 .820 3.4 3.3 22.8 2011-12 LAL 12 .439 .832 4.8 4.3 30.0 Overall 220 .448 .816 5.1 4.7 25.6

Career Highlights

NBA championships — 5 (2000-2002, 2009-2010)

MVP — 1 (2007-08)

Finals MVP — 2 (2008-09, 2009-10)

All-Star Games — 18 (1998, 2000-2016)

All-Star Game MVP — 4 (2001-02, 2006-07, 2008-09, 2010-11)

All-NBA First Team — 11 (2001-02, 2002-03, 2003-04, 2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

All-NBA Second Team — 2 (1999-00, 2000-01)

All-NBA Third Team — 2 (1998-99, 2004-05)

All-Defensive First Team — 9 (1999-00, 2002-03, 2003-04, 2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11)

All-Defensive Second Team — 3 (2000-01, 2001-02, 2011-12)

81 Points Scored — against Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006. Second-highest total in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain<s 100-point game in 1962.

Career Rankings

Points — Fourth (33,583)

Games played — 14th (1,346)

Field Goals Made — Sixth (11,719)

3-Point Field Goals — 16th (1,827)

Free Throws Made — Third (8,378)

Assists — 31st (6,306)

Steals — 16th (1,944)

50-Point Games — Third (25)

Points-Playoffs — Fourth (5,640)

