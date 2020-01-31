Dortmund signs Emre Can from Juventus, Leipzig gets Angelino

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has signed midfielder Emre Can from Juventus on loan with an option to buy, on…

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has signed midfielder Emre Can from Juventus on loan with an option to buy, on a busy transfer deadline day in the Bundesliga.

Can is Dortmund’s second signing of the winter transfer window after the arrival of forward Erling Haaland. That transfer already seems a big success after Haaland scored five times in his first two games.

“If agreed parameters are met, then the loan will be converted into a permanent transfer,” Dortmund said in a statement.

Juventus said that means a fee of one million euros ($1.1 million) for the loan and a fee of 25 million euros ($27.7 million), to be paid over three years, for a transfer if he hits performance targets. The exact targets weren’t announced.

Can hasn’t played for a German club since 2014 when he left Bayer Leverkusen for Liverpool.

He was a key figure for Juventus last season, winning the Italian title, but he’s fallen out of favor since Maurizio Sarri took over as coach for the 2019-20 season. Since then, Can has played just eight of 20 possible Serie A games and started only two.

Bundesliga leader Leipzig signed left back Angelino from Manchester City, also on loan, after he made just six English Premier League appearances this campaign.

It’s the fifth loan move from Angelino in two spells with City, which signed him from PSV Eindhoven in July.

Leipzig parted company with two players on Friday, selling Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha to Hertha Berlin and Austrian midfielder Stefan Ilsanker to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 20-year-old Cunha is Hertha’s fourth signing of the transfer window. Hertha said he joined on a long-term contract, without giving any further details.

Cunha played 25 Bundesliga games for Leipzig last season but has been restricted this season to 10 league appearances, mostly off the bench, for a combined 273 minutes and one goal.

He is with Brazil Under-23s at the South American qualifying tournament for the Olympics, which ends on Feb. 9.

Hertha has upped its spending with backing from investor Lars Windhorst, but is still in 13th place in the Bundesliga.

This month, the club spent an estimated 58 million euros ($64 million) on signing Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan, Santiago Ascacibar from Stuttgart, and Lucas Tousart from Lyon.

Tousart won’t arrive until the offseason, however, after being loaned back to the French team.

Cunha replaces forward Davie Selke, who has been loaned by Hertha to relegation-threatened Werder Bremen. The German has scored once in 19 games for Hertha this season.

