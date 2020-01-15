Gedson Fernandes joins Tottenham as Mourinho’s 1st signing

LONDON (AP) — Jose Mourinho completed his first signing as Tottenham manager on Wednesday, bringing in Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes…

LONDON (AP) — Jose Mourinho completed his first signing as Tottenham manager on Wednesday, bringing in Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on an 18-month loan.

The Premier League club said it had the option to make the transfer permanent.

The 21-year-old Fernandes has played two games for Portugal, having represented his country at every age group from under-15s.

The arrival of Fernandes gives Tottenham another option in midfield after France international Moussa Sissoko was ruled out until April after undergoing knee surgery.

Unsettled midfielder Christian Eriksen has also been linked with a move away.

