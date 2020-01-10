Home » Sports » European PGA-South African Open…

European PGA-South African Open Leading Scores

The Associated Press

January 10, 2020, 2:30 PM

Friday
At Randpark GC
Johannesburg
Purse: $1.24 million
b-Bushwillow Course; Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71
f-Firethorn Course; Yardage: 7,506; Par: 71
Second Round
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 65b-66f—131
Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 66b-66f—132
Trevor Fisher Jnr, South Africa 65b-67f—132
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 67b-65f—132
Sam Horsfield, England 64b-68f—132
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 65b-67f—132
Jack Senior, England 67f-66b—133
Daniel Greene, South Africa 67f-66b—133
Johannes Veerman, United States 62b-71f—133
Harry Hall, England 65f-68b—133
Nino Bertasio, Italy 63b-71f—134
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 65b-69f—134
Jacques Blaauw, South Africa 69f-65b—134
Keith Horne, South Africa 69f-65b—134
Mark Williams, Zimbabwe 67b-67f—134
Connor Syme, Scotland 66b-68f—134
Maverick Antcliff, Australia 67f-67b—134
Andy Sullivan, England 66f-68b—134
Peter Karmis, South Africa 64b-70f—134
Branden Grace, South Africa 64f-70b—134
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 67b-67f—134
George Coetzee, South Africa 65f-69b—134
Also
Chase Hanna, United States 70f-68b—138
Missed Cut
Sean Crocker, United States 67f-72b—139
Eddie Pepperell, England 73f-71b—144

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up