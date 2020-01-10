European PGA-South African Open Leading Scores

|Friday
|At Randpark GC
|Johannesburg
|Purse: $1.24 million
|b-Bushwillow Course; Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71
|f-Firethorn Course; Yardage: 7,506; Par: 71
|Second Round
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|65b-66f—131
|Jaco Ahlers, South Africa
|66b-66f—132
|Trevor Fisher Jnr, South Africa
|65b-67f—132
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|67b-65f—132
|Sam Horsfield, England
|64b-68f—132
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|65b-67f—132
|Jack Senior, England
|67f-66b—133
|Daniel Greene, South Africa
|67f-66b—133
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|62b-71f—133
|Harry Hall, England
|65f-68b—133
|Nino Bertasio, Italy
|63b-71f—134
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|65b-69f—134
|Jacques Blaauw, South Africa
|69f-65b—134
|Keith Horne, South Africa
|69f-65b—134
|Mark Williams, Zimbabwe
|67b-67f—134
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|66b-68f—134
|Maverick Antcliff, Australia
|67f-67b—134
|Andy Sullivan, England
|66f-68b—134
|Peter Karmis, South Africa
|64b-70f—134
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|64f-70b—134
|Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa
|67b-67f—134
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|65f-69b—134
|Also
|Chase Hanna, United States
|70f-68b—138
|Missed Cut
|Sean Crocker, United States
|67f-72b—139
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|73f-71b—144
