European PGA-Saudi International Leading Scores

Friday At Royal Greens Golf & CC Economic City, Saudi Arabia Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70 Second Round Victor Perez, France 65-65—130 Gavin Green, Malaysia 64-67—131 Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland 64-68—132 Renato Paratore, Italy 68-65—133 Ross Fisher, England 66-68—134 Victor Dubuisson, France 69-65—134 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 68-66—134 Henrik Stenson, Sweden 65-70—135 Dustin Johnson, United States 67-68—135 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 67-68—135 Francesco Laporta, Italy 67-68—135 Justin Walters, South Africa 71-65—136 Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-67—136 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 65-71—136 Phil Mickelson, United States 66-70—136 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 67-69—136 Sean Crocker, United States 68-68—136 Also Sergio Garcia, Spain 69-68—137 Martin Kaymer, Germany 73-64—137 Matt Wallace, England 70-68—138 Brooks Koepka, United States 70-69—139 Ian Poulter, England 72-68—140 Ernie Els, South Africa 72-69—141 Missed Cut Patrick Reed, United States 73-70—143 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 75-68—143 Lee Westwood, England 70-73—143 Akshay Bhatia, United States 72-72—144 Sebastian Crampton, United States 74-72—146

