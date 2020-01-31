European PGA-Saudi International Leading Scores

|Friday
|At Royal Greens Golf & CC
|Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|Purse: $3.5 million
|Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
|Second Round
|Victor Perez, France
|65-65—130
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|64-67—131
|Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland
|64-68—132
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|68-65—133
|Ross Fisher, England
|66-68—134
|Victor Dubuisson, France
|69-65—134
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|68-66—134
|Henrik Stenson, Sweden
|65-70—135
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|67-68—135
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|67-68—135
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|67-68—135
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|71-65—136
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|69-67—136
|Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
|65-71—136
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|66-70—136
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|67-69—136
|Sean Crocker, United States
|68-68—136
|Also
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|69-68—137
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|73-64—137
|Matt Wallace, England
|70-68—138
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|70-69—139
|Ian Poulter, England
|72-68—140
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|72-69—141
|Missed Cut
|Patrick Reed, United States
|73-70—143
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|75-68—143
|Lee Westwood, England
|70-73—143
|Akshay Bhatia, United States
|72-72—144
|Sebastian Crampton, United States
|74-72—146
