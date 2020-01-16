European PGA-Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Leading Scores

|Thursday
|At Abu Dhabi GC
|Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72
|First Round
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|64
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|64
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|66
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|66
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|67
|Haotong Li, China
|67
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|67
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Spains
|67
|Zach Murray, Australia
|67
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|67
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|68
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, England
|68
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|68
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|68
|Raphael Jacquelin, France
|68
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|68
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|68
|Also
|Lee Westwood, England
|69
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|69
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|71
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|71
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|72
|Sean Crocker, United States
|72
|David Lipsky, United States
|73
|Matt Wallace, England
|73
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|73
|Ian Poulter, England
|73
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|76
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.