European PGA-Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Leading Scores

The Associated Press

January 16, 2020, 2:36 PM

Thursday
At Abu Dhabi GC
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72
First Round
Shaun Norris, South Africa 64
Renato Paratore, Italy 64
Brooks Koepka, United States 66
Jason Scrivener, Australia 66
Kurt Kitayama, United States 67
Haotong Li, China 67
Sergio Garcia, Spain 67
Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Spains 67
Zach Murray, Australia 67
Zander Lombard, South Africa 67
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 68
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 68
Branden Grace, South Africa 68
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 68
Raphael Jacquelin, France 68
Martin Kaymer, Germany 68
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 68
Also
Lee Westwood, England 69
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 69
Patrick Cantlay, United States 71
Tommy Fleetwood, England 71
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 72
Sean Crocker, United States 72
David Lipsky, United States 73
Matt Wallace, England 73
Eddie Pepperell, England 73
Ian Poulter, England 73
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 76

