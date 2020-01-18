Calvert-Lewin scores again as Everton draws with West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Dominic Calvert-Lewin kept up his strong scoring form to give Everton a 1-1 draw in the Premier…

LONDON (AP) — Dominic Calvert-Lewin kept up his strong scoring form to give Everton a 1-1 draw in the Premier League with West Ham, whose owners marked a troubled 10th anniversary at the club Saturday.

Calvert-Lewin headed in Mason Holgate’s corner at the far post in the 44th minute to level the score. It was his seventh goal in his last eight league games.

West Ham had the lead for all of four minutes after Issa Diop’s header from a free kick delivered by Robert Snodgrass.

Theo Walcott could have won the game for Everton late on but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

West Ham continued to skirt the edges of the relegation zone. It’s in 16th position with a one-point cushion over 18th-place Aston Villa.

Hundreds of West Ham fans protested before the game, unhappy with the club’s apparent lack of progress under owners David Sullivan and David Gold. They took over 10 years ago with the club in 17th place in the Premier League, and West Ham was in the same position as Saturday’s game kicked off.

Carlo Ancelotti continued to steady the ship at Everton, which has avoided defeat in four out of six games since he took over as manager last month.

