Barcelona striker Luis Suárez to undergo knee surgery

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says Uruguay striker Luis Suárez will have surgery on Sunday for a right knee injury.

The Spanish club made the announcement on Saturday – two days after Suárez played the complete 90 minutes in a 3-2 loss to Atlético Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup being held in Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old Suárez is the club’s fourth all-time leading scorer with 191 goals in 270 matches. He has helped Barcelona win one Champions League, four Spanish league and four Copa del Rey titles.

Barcelona did not say how long it expects to be without its second-leading scorer this season after Lionel Messi. Suarez has 14 goals so far.

He will likely miss several Spanish league and cup matches during a January and February packed with games from the two domestic competitions, including an always demanding trip to Valencia on Jan. 25.

Barcelona plays Napoli in the Champions League round of 16, with the first leg in Italy on Feb. 25 and the second leg at Camp Nou on March 18.

