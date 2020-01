Australian Open Results

Monday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD71,000,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open…

Monday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD71,000,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Borna Coric (25), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini (8), Italy, def. Andrew Harris, Australia, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Guido Pella (22), Argentina, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Denis Shapovalov (13), Canada, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Daniel Evans (30), Britain, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 3-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-0, 6-2, 6-3.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-1, 6-0.

Julia Goerges, Germany, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-2.

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Petra Martic (13), Croatia, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-3, 6-0.

Sofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (25), Russia, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Zhu Lin, China, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Serena Williams (8), United States, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-0, 6-3.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Barbora Strycova (32), Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Han Na-lae, South Korea, 6-3, 6-3.

Ann Li, United States, def. Lizette Cabrera, Australia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (10).

Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3.

Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-0.

Cori Gauff, United States, def. Venus Williams, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Caty McNally, United States, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Sloane Stephens (24), United States, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.