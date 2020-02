Australian Open Results

Tuesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD71,000,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open…

Tuesday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD71,000,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Milos Raonic (32), Canada, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Sofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-4, 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (4), Slovakia, def. Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 6-3, 6-2.

Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Ken Skupski, Britain, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, def. Jennifer Brady and Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Jelena Ostapenko (6), Latvia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Caty McNally and Cori Gauff, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, def. Matthew Ebden and Jessica Moore, Australia, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Leander Paes, India, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-2, 7-5.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Barbora Krejcikova (5), Czech Republic, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, and Amanda Anisimova, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (6), Taiwan, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

