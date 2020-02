Australian Open Results

The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

4th Round

Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, def. Gael Monfils (10), France, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka (15), Switzerland, def. Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, def. Andrey Rublev (17), Russia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Nick Kyrgios (23), Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

Women’s Singles

4th Round

Simona Halep (4), Romania, def. Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.

Anett Kontaveit (28), Estonia, def. Iga Swiatek, Poland, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5.

Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Kiki Bertens (9), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30), Russia, def. Angelique Kerber (17), Germany, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (6), Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (11).

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Benoit Paire, France, 7-5, 6-3.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (4), Slovakia, def. Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan (13), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Ken Skupski, Britain, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (16), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. James Duckworth and Marc Polmans, Australia, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Jennifer Brady and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-2, 6-1.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (16), United States, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, def. Alison Riske, United States, and Veronika Kudermetova (13), Russia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Misaki Doi, Japan, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Viktoria Kuzmova (15), Slovakia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Caty McNally and Cori Gauff, United States, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Zheng Saisai, China, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Neal Skupski (8), Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Lukasz Kubot and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Hao-Ching Chan (4), Taiwan, 6-2, 6-3.

John-Patrick Smith and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Sam Stosur (7), Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.

