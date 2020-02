Australian Open Results

The Associated Press

Sunday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD71,000,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Sunday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD71,000,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

4th Round

Milos Raonic (32), Canada, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5.

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Diego Schwartzman (14), Argentina, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Fabio Fognini (12), Italy, 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

4th Round

Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Maria Sakkari (22), Greece, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.

Sofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Cori Gauff, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Wang Qiang (27), China, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Alison Riske (18), United States, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan (13), United States, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

James Duckworth and Marc Polmans, Australia, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (10), Croatia, 7-6 (2), 2-6, 7-6 (9).

Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-3, 7-5.

Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (7), Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Viktoria Kuzmova (15), Slovakia, def. Zarina Diyas and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-4.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Jelena Ostapenko (6), Latvia, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Barbora Krejcikova (5), Czech Republic, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-2.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Barbora Strycova (1), Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Matthew Ebden and Jessica Moore, Australia, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Darija Jurak, Croatia, 7-5, 7-5.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Sam Stosur (7), Australia, def. Filip Polasek and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-2.

Leander Paes, India, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans, Australia, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-6.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Nicole Melichar, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

