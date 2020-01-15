Home » Sports » 2020 Spring Training Dates

2020 Spring Training Dates

The Associated Press

January 15, 2020, 1:59 PM

American League
P&C Full Squad
1st Workout 1st Workout
Baltimore Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Boston Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Chicago White Sox Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Cleveland Feb. 13 Feb. 17
Detroit Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Houston Feb. 13 Feb. 17
Kansas City Feb. 12 Feb. 17
L.A. Angels Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Minnesota Feb. 12 Feb. 17
N.Y. Yankees Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Oakland Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Seattle Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Tampa Bay Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Texas Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Toronto Feb. 13 Feb. 17
National League
P&C Full Squad
1st Workout 1st Workout
Arizona Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Atlanta Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Chicago Cubs Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Cincinnati Feb. 15 Feb. 18
Colorado Feb. 12 Feb. 17
L.A. Dodgers Feb. 14 Feb. 18
Miami Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Milwaukee Feb. 13 Feb. 18
N.Y. Mets Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Philadelphia Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Pittsburgh Feb. 12 Feb. 17
St. Louis Feb. 12 Feb. 17
San Diego Feb. 13 Feb. 18
San Francisco Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Washington Feb. 13 Feb. 18

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up