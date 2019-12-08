Scheifele leads Jets to 3-2 win over Ducks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice, the second on a power play with 4:22 left for his 400th…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice, the second on a power play with 4:22 left for his 400th NHL point, in the Winnipeg Jets’ 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Scheifele beat goalie John Gibson over the glove for his 13th of the season.

Adam Lowry also scored, Mathieu Perrault had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves. Winnipeg is 5-1-1 in its past seven games.

Jakob Silfverberg scored his team-leading 11th goal for the Ducks. Devin Shore had his first of the season and John Gibson made 30 saves. Anaheim is 1-3-1 in its lat five games.

COYOTES 4, BLACKHAWKS 3, SO

CHICAGO (AP) — Conor Garland and Nick Schmaltz scored in the shootout against Robin Lehner, and Arizona rallied from two goals down to beat Chicago.

Patrick Kane connected against Darcy Kuemper in the tiebreaker as the Coyotes improved to 5-2 in shootouts this season and finished a 3-1 road trip.

Garland got his team-leading 12th goal in regulation, and Carl Soderberg and Christian Fischer also scored. Kuemper finished with 26 saves through overtime.

Jonathan Toews has a goal and two assists for his first three-point game this season. Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik also scored for injury-depleted Chicago, which played beyond regulation for the third straight game following an overtime win at Boston on Thursday and a shootout win at New Jersey the following night.

Lehner had 44 saves — including several sensational ones — as the Coyotes pressured late.

SABRES 3, OILERS 2, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Colin Miller scored 1:13 into overtime to end Buffalo’s two-game skid.

Kyle Okposo and Johan Larsson also scored for the Sabres, and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots.

Riley Sheahan and Joakim Nygard scored for the Oilers, who have lost four of their last six games. Mike Smith finished with 19 saves.

In the extra period, Miller took a feed through the crease froB Marcus Johansson to score the winner. Jack Eichel picked up an assist on the play to extend his point streak to 13 games.

PANTHERS 5, SHARKS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots to win for the second straight night as Florida beat San Jose.

Aleksander Barkov, Keith Yandle and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist, and Mike Matheson and Brett Connolly also scored to help Florida win for the third time in four games. Aaron Ekblad and Jonathan Huberdeau each had two assists.

Bobrovsky, coming off a 33-save performance in win over Columbus — his former team — on Saturday night, improved to 11-6-4.

Kevin Labanc scored and Martin Jones had 28 saves for the Sharks, who lost their fourth straight (0-3-1).

RANGERS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev stopped 38 shots for his second shutout of the season and New York beat Vegas.

Georgiev, who recorded his first shutout of the season at New Jersey on Nov. 30, was making his fourth start in five games. It was the 23-year-old’s fourth career shutout.

Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Jesper Fast and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers.

Malcolm Subban, making his seventh straight start for Vegas, made 20 saves.

The Golden Knights had their five-game point streak snapped as they dropped to 7-6-3 at home this season.

