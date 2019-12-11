Jarry’s shutout streak ends as Montreal beats Penguins 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tomas Tatar’s 10th goal of the season ended Tristan Jarry’s franchise-record shutout streak and sparked the Montreal…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tomas Tatar’s 10th goal of the season ended Tristan Jarry’s franchise-record shutout streak and sparked the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Jarry’s shutout run ended at 177:15 on Tatar’s power-play goal 12:24 into the second period that tied the game. Joel Armia beat Jarry less than four minutes later to put the Canadiens in front to stay and Shea Weber’ scored with just 15 seconds left in the period.

Montreal won for the fourth time in its last 12 meetings with the Penguins.

Carey Price surrendered Jake Guentzel’s 17th goal just 2:59 into the first period but quickly settled down to outduel Jarry. Price finished with 33 saves as Montreal won for the third time in four games following an eight-game winless streak.

Jarry began the night leading the league in goals-against average and save percentage thanks to a surge that included back-to-back shutouts against St. Louis and Arizona last week. A point-blank stop on Nick Cousins early in the second period helped Jarry slip past the Tomas Vokoun’s shutout mark of 173:06 set in 2013, but Jarry’s luck ran out shortly after he surpassed Vokoun in the team record book.

Some sloppy play in front of Jarry helped the Canadiens finally break through. Pittsburgh was on the penalty kill in the second period when defenseman John Marino and forward Brandon Tanev whiffed on clearing attempts. Montreal’s Phillip Danault grabbed the loose puck, slipped a pass to Brendan Gallagher to set up a two-on-none. Gallagher set up Tatar, who beat Jarry to the short side. It was the first goal Jarry allowed since the second period of a loss to Columbus on Nov. 29.

LIGHTNING 2, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn scored to lead Tampa Bay over Florida.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots for Tampa Bay.

Evgenii Dadonov had the goal for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made a season-high 46 saves in his third straight start.

SABRES 5, BLUES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored two goals to extend his NHL-leading point streak to 14 games, and Buffalo beat St. Louis.

Sam Reinhart, Johan Larsson and Zemgus Girgensons each had a goal and an assist as the Sabres won their second straight. Linus Ullmark made 28 saves.

Troy Brouwer and Alex Pietrangelo had goals for the Blues, who have lost three in a row following a four-game winning streak. Jake Allen stopped 28 shots.

JETS 5, RED WINGS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler, Andrew Copp and Patrik Laine scored in a two-minute span in the second period and Winnipeg dealt Detroit Red its 12th straight loss.

Wheeler began the barrage at 16:43 of the second when he beat Eric Comrie, who was making his first start in goal since Detroit acquired him in a trade with Arizona on Nov. 30.

Copp and Laine followed with goals 11 seconds apart, boosting the score to 4-1 by the 18:43 mark.

Adam Lowry scored a first-period, short-handed goal and Mark Scheifele added his team-leading 14th of the season on the power play at 5:04 of the third. Copp and Wheeler also each had an assist for the Jets (19-10-2).

Christoffer Ehn scored his first goal of the season for the Red Wings (7-22-3), who are 0-10-2 during their skid. Detroit has the worst record in the NHL at 7-22-3.

PREDATORS 3, SHARKS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist in the third period, Juuse Saros made 24 saves and Nashville beat slumping San Jose.

Nick Bonino and Ryan Johansen also scored in the third for the Predators, winners of two straight.

Timo Meier scored and Martin Jones made 28 saves for the Sharks, who have lost five in a row.

DUCKS 3, WILD 2, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rickard Rickell and Max Comtois scored in the shootout and Anaheim beat Minnesota for its first win in six road games.

Rakell and Cam Fowler scored for the Ducks in a dominant first period during which they had a 14-1 advantage in shots on goal and the Wild lost center Eric Staal to an injury.

Ryan Hartman put the Wild on the board in the second and Ryan Donato tied the game early in third.

Donato had a breakaway early in overtime that Ryan Getzlaf thwarted with a tripping penalty, and the Wild failed to convert on the power play for the fifth time.

John Gibson denied Parise in the shootout. Kevin Fiala went wide right with his attempt.

STARS 2, DEVILS 0

DALLAS (AP) — Ben Bishop made 26 saves, 16 in the third period, and Dallas beat New Jersey, hours after the Stars fired head coach Jim Montgomery.

It was Bishop’s first shutout this season and 32nd of his career in Rick Bowness’s first game as interim head coach.

Radek Faksa and Joe Pavelski scored in the first period against Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who made 33 saves.

The Stars won their third straight game.

HURRICANES 6, OILERS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored two goals and Carolina beat Edmonton.

Nino Niederreiter, Ryan Dzingel, Jordan Martinook and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Hurricanes (19-11-1), who have won three straight.

Zack Kassian scored twice and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a goal for the Oilers (18-11-4), who have lost three of their last four.

FLAMES 5, COYOTES 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sean Monahan scored for the fourth straight game, Cam Talbot stopped 46 shots and Calgary extended its winning streak to six straight games under interim coach Geoff Ward with a win over listless Arizona.

Calgary played the night before, but had the early jump, scoring two goals on its first four shots in the opening 4:03. The Flames kept on scoring, improving to 7-0-1 following a six-game winless streak (0-5-1).

Michael Frolik and Zac Rinaldo each had a goal and an assist. Johnny Gaudreau and Milan Lucic also scored for Calgary.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — John Tavares had two goals and an assist and Toronto snapped Vancouver’s two-game winning streak.

Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman also scored for the Leafs (15-13-4), who have won the opening two games of a four-game trip. Mitch Marner and Justin Holl each had two assists.

Toronto is 6-3-0 since Sheldon Keefe replaced Mike Babcock as coach.

Josh Leivo scored for the Canucks (15-12-4). Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves.

Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen made 38 saves, including stopping Vancouver’s Brock Boeser on three breakaways, two in the third period.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, BLACKHAWKS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves in his return to the lineup and Vegas beat Chicago.

It was Fleury’s first game in net since the death of his father, Andre.

Fleury, who hadn’t started since a 4-2 loss to Edmonton on Nov. 23, improved to 11-6-5 against Chicago and 69-38-13 in December.

Reilly Smith, Deryk Engelland, William Karlsson, Max Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves scored for the Golden Knights, who hit the road for two games on a 5-1-1 run.

Corey Crawford, who dropped to 1-4-0 against Vegas, made 32 saves for Chicago, which played its third road game in six nights. Dominik Kubalik scored with 27 seconds left to spoil Fleury’s bid for his 59th career shutout.

KINGS 3, RANGERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Los Angeles snapped a four-game losing streak by beating New York.

Dustin Brown also scored, Adrian Kempe added an empty-net goal and the Kings won for the third time in 10 games (3-6-1). Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.

Artemi Panarin scored on a late power play and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 23 shots, but the Rangers had their season-high three-game road winning streak snapped.

