AP Male Athlete of the Year

2019 — Kawhi Leonard, basketball
2018 — LeBron James, basketball
2017 — Jose Altuve, baseball
2016 — LeBron James, basketball
2015 — Stephen Curry, basketball
2014 — Madison Bumgarner, baseball-x
2013 — LeBron James, basketball
2012 — Michael Phelps, swimming
2011 — Aaron Rodgers, football
2010 — Drew Brees, football
2009 — Jimmie Johnson, auto racing
2008 — Michael Phelps, swimming
2007 — Tom Brady, football
2006 — Tiger Woods, golf-x
2005 — Lance Armstrong, cycling
2004 — Lance Armstrong, cycling
2003 — Lance Armstrong, cycling
2002 — Lance Armstrong, cycling
2001 — Barry Bonds, baseball
2000 — Tiger Woods, golf
1999 — Tiger Woods, golf
1998 — Mark McGwire, baseball
1997 — Tiger Woods, golf
1996 — Michael Johnson, track and field
1995 — Cal Ripken, baseball
1994 — George Foreman, boxing
1993 — Michael Jordan, basketball
1992 — Michael Jordan, basketball
1991 — Michael Jordan, basketball
1990 — Joe Montana, football
1989 — Joe Montana, football
1988 — Orel Hershiser, baseball
1987 — Ben Johnson, track and field
1986 — Larry Bird, basketball
1985 — Dwight Gooden, baseball
1984 — Carl Lewis, track and field
1983 — Carl Lewis, track and field
1982 — Wayne Gretzky, hockey
1981 — John McEnroe, tennis-x
1980 — U.S. Olympic Hockey Team
1979 — Willie Stargell, baseball
1978 — Ron Guidry, baseball
1977 — Steve Cauthen, horse racing
1976 — Bruce Jenner, decathlon
1975 — Fred Lynn, baseball
1974 — Muhammad Ali, boxing
1973 — O.J. Simpson, football
1972 — Mark Spitz, swimming
1971 — Lee Trevino, golf
1970 — George Blanda, football
1969 — Tom Seaver, baseball
1968 — Denny McLain, baseball
1967 — Carl Yastrzemski, baseball
1966 — Frank Robinson, baseball
1965 — Sandy Koufax, baseball
1964 — Don Schollander, swimming
1963 — Sandy Koufax, baseball
1962 — Maury Wills, baseball
1961 — Roger Maris, baseball
1960 — Rafer Johnson, track
1959 — Ingemar Johansson, boxing
1958 — Herb Elliott, track
1957 — Ted Williams, baseball
1956 — Mickey Mantle, baseball
1955 — Hopalong Cassady, football
1954 — Willie Mays, baseball
1953 — Ben Hogan, golf
1952 — Bob Mathias, track-football
1951 — Dick Kazmaier, football
1950 — Jim Konstanty, baseball
1949 — Leon Hart, football
1948 — Lou Boudreau, baseball
1947 — Johnny Lujack, football
1946 — Glenn Davis, football
1945 — Byron Nelson, golf-x
1944 — Byron Nelson, golf
1943 — Gunder Haegg, track
1942 — Frank Sinkwich, football
1941 — Joe DiMaggio, baseball
1940 — Tom Harmon, football
1939 — Nile Kinnick, football
1938 — Don Budge, tennis
1937 — Don Budge, tennis
1936 — Jesse Owens, track-x
1935 — Joe Louis, boxing
1934 — Dizzy Dean, baseball
1933 — Carl Hubbell, baseball
1932 — Gene Sarazen, golf
1931 — Pepper Martin, baseball
x-both male and female winners were from the same sport
