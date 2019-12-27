AP Male Athlete of the Year

The Associated Press

2019 — Kawhi Leonard, basketball

2018 — LeBron James, basketball

2017 — Jose Altuve, baseball

2016 — LeBron James, basketball

2015 — Stephen Curry, basketball

2014 — Madison Bumgarner, baseball-x

2013 — LeBron James, basketball

2012 — Michael Phelps, swimming

2011 — Aaron Rodgers, football

2010 — Drew Brees, football

2009 — Jimmie Johnson, auto racing

2008 — Michael Phelps, swimming

2007 — Tom Brady, football

2006 — Tiger Woods, golf-x

2005 — Lance Armstrong, cycling

2004 — Lance Armstrong, cycling

2003 — Lance Armstrong, cycling

2002 — Lance Armstrong, cycling

2001 — Barry Bonds, baseball

2000 — Tiger Woods, golf

1999 — Tiger Woods, golf

1998 — Mark McGwire, baseball

1997 — Tiger Woods, golf

1996 — Michael Johnson, track and field

1995 — Cal Ripken, baseball

1994 — George Foreman, boxing

1993 — Michael Jordan, basketball

1992 — Michael Jordan, basketball

1991 — Michael Jordan, basketball

1990 — Joe Montana, football

1989 — Joe Montana, football

1988 — Orel Hershiser, baseball

1987 — Ben Johnson, track and field

1986 — Larry Bird, basketball

1985 — Dwight Gooden, baseball

1984 — Carl Lewis, track and field

1983 — Carl Lewis, track and field

1982 — Wayne Gretzky, hockey

1981 — John McEnroe, tennis-x

1980 — U.S. Olympic Hockey Team

1979 — Willie Stargell, baseball

1978 — Ron Guidry, baseball

1977 — Steve Cauthen, horse racing

1976 — Bruce Jenner, decathlon

1975 — Fred Lynn, baseball

1974 — Muhammad Ali, boxing

1973 — O.J. Simpson, football

1972 — Mark Spitz, swimming

1971 — Lee Trevino, golf

1970 — George Blanda, football

1969 — Tom Seaver, baseball

1968 — Denny McLain, baseball

1967 — Carl Yastrzemski, baseball

1966 — Frank Robinson, baseball

1965 — Sandy Koufax, baseball

1964 — Don Schollander, swimming

1963 — Sandy Koufax, baseball

1962 — Maury Wills, baseball

1961 — Roger Maris, baseball

1960 — Rafer Johnson, track

1959 — Ingemar Johansson, boxing

1958 — Herb Elliott, track

1957 — Ted Williams, baseball

1956 — Mickey Mantle, baseball

1955 — Hopalong Cassady, football

1954 — Willie Mays, baseball

1953 — Ben Hogan, golf

1952 — Bob Mathias, track-football

1951 — Dick Kazmaier, football

1950 — Jim Konstanty, baseball

1949 — Leon Hart, football

1948 — Lou Boudreau, baseball

1947 — Johnny Lujack, football

1946 — Glenn Davis, football

1945 — Byron Nelson, golf-x

1944 — Byron Nelson, golf

1943 — Gunder Haegg, track

1942 — Frank Sinkwich, football

1941 — Joe DiMaggio, baseball

1940 — Tom Harmon, football

1939 — Nile Kinnick, football

1938 — Don Budge, tennis

1937 — Don Budge, tennis

1936 — Jesse Owens, track-x

1935 — Joe Louis, boxing

1934 — Dizzy Dean, baseball

1933 — Carl Hubbell, baseball

1932 — Gene Sarazen, golf

1931 — Pepper Martin, baseball

x-both male and female winners were from the same sport

