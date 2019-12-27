2019 Male Athlete of the Year Voting

Athlete Pts Kawhi Leonard 42 Lamar Jackson 19 Patrick Mahomes 17 Rafael Nadal 16 Giannis Antetokounmpo 15 Tom Brady 13…

Athlete Pts Kawhi Leonard 42 Lamar Jackson 19 Patrick Mahomes 17 Rafael Nadal 16 Giannis Antetokounmpo 15 Tom Brady 13 Brooks Koepka 12 Zion Williamson 9 Kyle Busch 8 Caeleb Dressel 6 Joe Burrow 6 Lionel Messi 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit 3 Stephen Strasburg 2 Mike Trout 2 Novak Djokovic 2 Lewis Hamilton 1 Rory McIlroy 1 Mohamed Salah 1

