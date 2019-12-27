Home » Sports » 2019 Male Athlete of…

2019 Male Athlete of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

December 27, 2019, 1:33 PM

Athlete Pts
Kawhi Leonard 42
Lamar Jackson 19
Patrick Mahomes 17
Rafael Nadal 16
Giannis Antetokounmpo 15
Tom Brady 13
Brooks Koepka 12
Zion Williamson 9
Kyle Busch 8
Caeleb Dressel 6
Joe Burrow 6
Lionel Messi 5
Pieter-Steph du Toit 3
Stephen Strasburg 2
Mike Trout 2
Novak Djokovic 2
Lewis Hamilton 1
Rory McIlroy 1
Mohamed Salah 1

