2019 Male Athlete of the Year Voting

|Athlete
|Pts
|Kawhi Leonard
|42
|Lamar Jackson
|19
|Patrick Mahomes
|17
|Rafael Nadal
|16
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|15
|Tom Brady
|13
|Brooks Koepka
|12
|Zion Williamson
|9
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Caeleb Dressel
|6
|Joe Burrow
|6
|Lionel Messi
|5
|Pieter-Steph du Toit
|3
|Stephen Strasburg
|2
|Mike Trout
|2
|Novak Djokovic
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|1
|Mohamed Salah
|1
