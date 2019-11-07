Home » Sports » 2019 Silver Slugger Team

2019 Silver Slugger Team

The Associated Press

November 7, 2019, 6:58 PM

Selected by major league coaches and managers.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher — Mitch Garver, Minnesota

First base — Carlos Santana, Cleveland

Second base — DJ LeMahieu, New York

Third base — Alex Bregman, Houston

Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Boston

Outfield — Mookie Betts, Boston

Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles

Outfield — George Springer, Houston

Designated hitter — Nelson Cruz, Minnesota

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia

First base — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

Second base — Ozzie Albies, Atlanta

Third base — Anthony Rendon, Washington

Shortstop — Trevor Story, Colorado

Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee

Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta

Outfield — Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles

Pitcher — Zack Greinke, Arizona

