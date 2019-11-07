2019 Silver Slugger Team The Associated Press

Presented by Louisville Slugger Selected by major league coaches and managers. AMERICAN LEAGUE Catcher — Mitch Garver, Minnesota First base…

Presented by Louisville Slugger Selected by major league coaches and managers. AMERICAN LEAGUE Catcher — Mitch Garver, Minnesota First base — Carlos Santana, Cleveland Second base — DJ LeMahieu, New York Third base — Alex Bregman, Houston Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Boston Outfield — Mookie Betts, Boston Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles Outfield — George Springer, Houston Designated hitter — Nelson Cruz, Minnesota NATIONAL LEAGUE Catcher — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia First base — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Second base — Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Third base — Anthony Rendon, Washington Shortstop — Trevor Story, Colorado Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Outfield — Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Pitcher — Zack Greinke, Arizona Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.