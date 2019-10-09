NFL player stuns with 1-handed catch at MLB playoff game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard flaunted his skills off the gridiron at Tropicana Field during the Tampa Bay Rays' playoff game Tuesday night.

(TAMPA, Fla.) — Great catch, wrong sport.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard flaunted his skills off the gridiron at Tropicana Field during the Tampa Bay Rays’ playoff game Tuesday night.

OJ Howard out here barehanding foul balls at the Rays-Astros game 🖐 (via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/34Kz9I2YIx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2019

The NFL player stretched out his bare hand and snagged a line drive foul ball to right field during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the ALDS between the Rays and Houston Astros.

The Bucs tweeted a congratulatory message to the Rays who went on to win the game 4-1.

Congrats on the big win last night, @RaysBaseball! Don’t know if y’all noticed, but we sent a good luck charm. pic.twitter.com/UIoKxuNIF1 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 9, 2019

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.