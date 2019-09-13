Ball out of play but VAR allows disputed goal in Germany

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Fortuna Düsseldorf lived up to its name after having a disputed goal allowed by VAR in…

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Fortuna Düsseldorf lived up to its name after having a disputed goal allowed by VAR in a 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Niko Gießelmann gave the home side an early lead in the 16th minute, but video replays showed the ball out of play by the sideline in the lead up to the goal.

The goal stood despite it being checked by the video assistant referee.

“It’s very annoying,” Wolfsburg sporting director Jörg Schmadtke said. “We brought in the video referee for more fairness, and then he isn’t capable of seeing that.”

Düsseldorf coach Friedhelm Funkel conceded his side had been fortunate.

“If the ball had been ruled out of play, we couldn’t have complained,” Funkel said.

Wout Weghorst equalized for Wolfsburg to preserve its unbeaten start to the league.

The Dutch striker claimed his third goal in four games in the 28th minute, shooting the ball through United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s legs after Josip Brekalo had played the ball through Robin Bormuth’s legs to set him up.

Düsseldorf is a favored opponent for Weghorst, who scored four goals and set up three more across their league meetings last season.

Düsseldorf ended a run of two defeats, while Wolfsburg stretched its unbeaten run to nine games including last season.

