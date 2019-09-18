Update on the latest sports

MLB-SCHEDULE Nats and Cardinals wrap up pivotal series UNDATED (AP) _ Max Scherzer faces Adam Wainwright as the Nationals and…

MLB-SCHEDULE

Nats and Cardinals wrap up pivotal series

UNDATED (AP) _ Max Scherzer faces Adam Wainwright as the Nationals and Cardinals finish their pivotal series in St. Louis. Washington is fighting for position in the wild-card race while St. Louis is looking to hold off Chicago and Milwaukee for the NL Central championship.

Since returning from a trip to the injured list for a mid-back strain, Scherzer is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA in five starts for the Nationals. The three-time Cy Young Award winner pitched five innings of three-run ball in a 5-0 loss to Atlanta on Friday night.

The 38-year-old Wainwright is 3-0 with a sparkling 0.45 ERA in three starts this month. The right-hander struck out seven in six innings in a 10-0 victory over Milwaukee on Friday.

Elsewhere in the majors Wednesday:

_ Right-hander Homer Bailey will pitch for the Athletics for a second time against his former Royals team in the clubs’ series finale this afternoon, opposite lefty Danny Duffy. Bailey is 6-2 with a 4.72 ERA in 11 starts since the July 14 trade. Bailey was the winning pitcher in a 19-4 victory at Kansas City on Aug. 26.

_ Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara looks to continue his solid stretch when he takes the mound in Arizona. Alcantara has a 2.49 ERA over his last seven starts, working at least six innings in each outing. He tossed seven innings of one-run ball in a 1-0 loss at San Francisco on Friday. Mike Leake pitches for the Diamondbacks. He is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in September.

_ CC Sabathia (suh-BATH’-ee-uh) makes his final regular-season start at Yankee Stadium, a day after Luis Severino made his injury-delayed season debut for the Yankees. Tuesday night’s 8-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels moved New York to the brink of clinching its 21st postseason appearance in 25 years. Left-hander Dillon Peters starts for the Angels. Giancarlo Stanton is expected to return to the Yankees Wednesday or Thursday. The slugger has been limited to nine games this year because of injuries. The 2017 NL MVP will see time at designated hitter and left field.

LOUISVILLE-PITINO-SETTLEMENT

Louisville, Pitino settle breach of contract lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The University of Louisville Athletic Association and Rick Pitino have agreed to settle a federal lawsuit, with the former Cardinals men’s basketball coach’s changing his termination to a resignation.

Pitino sued the ULAA for more than $38.7 million in November 2017, accusing it of breaching its contract by firing him for cause the previous month in the wake of a federal bribery investigation of college basketball. Louisville countersued, seeking monetary damages from vacated games and bonuses. The agreement comes a week after representatives for the association and Pitino held settlement talks at the federal courthouse that included the coach.

The settlement unanimously approved Wednesday by the ULAA states that Pitino has received compensation and the school agrees not to pursue further legal action. It changes his departure to a resignation effective Oct. 3, 2017 — 13 days before the ULAA fired him after 16 seasons as coach.

FOOTBALL PLAYER SENTENCED

Ex-Atlanta Falcons player gets prison for molesting girl, 12

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A former Atlanta Falcons player has been sentenced to at least 12 years in prison for molesting a 12-year-old girl.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports 23-year-old Justin Kenyuno Crawford pleaded guilty Tuesday to child molestation and sodomy as part of deal that dropped other charges. The former West Virginia University standout also was ordered to register as a sex offender and stay away from anyone younger than 18, including his three children.

Authorities have said Crawford’s October arrest happened after the girl told her mother that Crawford assaulted her. Authorities testified that Crawford’s wife reported finding Crawford exposing himself to the girl and later learned about the abuse.

Defense attorney Michael Eddings said Crawford had a “gross moral departure” after being briefly signed to the Falcons and released over an injury.

OLYMPICS-BEIJING MASCOTS

A panda is the mascot for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — A smiling panda and a walking Chinese lantern will be the mascots for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing.

The mascots were revealed Tuesday at a ceremony at the Shougang Ice Hockey Arena in the Chinese capital.

The panda, named Bing Dwen Dwen, is the Olympic mascot. Colorful circles around its face symbolize skating tracks and 5G technology, according to the website of the Beijing organizing committee. Bing, the Chinese word for “ice,” shows purity and strength, while Dwen Dwen means sincerity, liveliness and health, the website said.

Based on a traditional red lantern, the Paralympic mascot creates the cheerful atmosphere of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which will fall around the time of the Winter Games, the organizing committee said.

The two mascots were selected from more than 5,800 submissions from 35 countries.

