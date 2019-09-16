Home » Sports » Reds INF VanMeter departs…

Reds INF VanMeter departs due to family medical issue

The Associated Press

September 16, 2019, 9:32 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh VanMeter has left Cincinnati’s game against the Chicago Cubs because of a family medical issue.

VanMeter was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fourth inning Monday night. The 24-year-old rookie lined to center in the second in his only at-bat.

VanMeter is batting .242 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 87 games this year. He started at first base after Joey Votto was scratched with an illness.

