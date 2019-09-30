Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary WILD CARD Tuesday, Oct. 1: Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3) at Washington (Scherzer 11-7), 8:08 p.m. (TBS)…

All Times EDT x-if necessary WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3) at Washington (Scherzer 11-7), 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6) at Oakland (TBD), 8:09 p.m. (ESPN)

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5) American League Houston vs. Oakland-Tampa Bay winner

Friday, Oct. 4: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston (FS1 or MLB)

Saturday, Oct. 5: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston (FS1 or MLB)

Monday, Oct. 7: Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston (FS1)

N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota

Friday, Oct. 4: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)

Saturday, Oct. 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)

Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1 or MLB)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota ( (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1)

L.A. Dodgers vs. Washington-Milwaukee winner

Thursday, Oct. 3: Washington-Milwaukee winner at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 4: Washington-Milwaukee winner at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers at Washington-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers at Washington-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington-Milwaukee winner at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

Atlanta vs. St. Louis

Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 4: St, Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 7: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7) American League

Saturday, Oct. 12 (Fox or FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 13 (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 15 (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 16 (Fox or FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 17 (Fox or FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19 (Fox or FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 20 (Fox or FS1)

National League

Friday, Oct. 11 (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 12 (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 14 (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 15 (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 16 (TBS)

x-Friday, Oct. 18 (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19 (TBS)

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 22: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 23: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 25: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 27: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: at better record (Fox)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.