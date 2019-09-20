National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|9
|Ottawa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Boston
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|5
|Detroit
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Toronto
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Florida
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|16
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|12
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|6
|Columbus
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|9
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|4
|4
|Nashville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Chicago
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|10
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Colorado
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|4
|Vancouver
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|16
|9
|Calgary
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|10
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Arizona
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|10
|Edmonton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|10
|San Jose
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|10
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1
Montreal 5, Florida 4, SO
Boston 3, Philadelphia 1
Dallas 2, Colorado 1
Vancouver 6, Edmonton 1
Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
|Friday’s Games
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 1
Toronto 3, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Florida vs. Dallas at Tulsa, Okla., 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Los Angeles at Salt Lake City, Utah, 9 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Columbus at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford, CAN, BC, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
