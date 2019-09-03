Hazard brothers both out of Belgium’s European qualifiers

BRUSSELS (AP) — Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and his brother Thorgan have both withdrawn from Belgium’s squad for upcoming European…

BRUSSELS (AP) — Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and his brother Thorgan have both withdrawn from Belgium’s squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers because of injuries.

The Belgium team says the Hazards left the squad after it was determined they weren’t fit to play against San Marino on Friday or Scotland on Monday.

Eden Hazard has a thigh problem and hasn’t played a competitive game for Real Madrid since joining the Spanish club in the summer.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane had expressed frustration that Hazard was joining up with the Belgian team instead of focusing on his recovery.

Borussia Dortmund’s Thorgan Hazard missed his team’s Bundesliga loss to Union Berlin on Saturday with a bruised rib.

