Griner returns after injuring knee in first half

CHICAGO (AP) — Phoenix center Brittney Griner returned to start the second half with a brace on her left knee after injuring it in the second quarter against Chicago on Wednesday night.

Griner was setting a screen and was called for an offensive foul. Chicago guard Allie Quigley appeared to have her knee go into the Phoenix center’s knee on the play. She was helped back to the locker room by Diana Taurasi, who missed the game because of a hamstring injury. Griner had six points, three rebounds and a block before she left with 8:18 left in the second quarter. Phoenix kept it close without its star, trailing only 44-41 at the half.

Eighth-seeded Phoenix has gone 6-0 in the single-elimination format since the WNBA changed its playoffs in 2016.

