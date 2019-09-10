Europe beats US in track and field match meet

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Europe beat the United States on Tuesday to win the inaugural edition of “The Match,” a…

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Europe beat the United States on Tuesday to win the inaugural edition of “The Match,” a new team competition in track and field.

Europe pulled away from the U.S. on the second and final day of the competition to win by 724.5 points to 601.5 from 37 events.

With the world championships just over two weeks away, some medal contenders used the event as a tune-up, and others skipped it entirely. The competition saw four athletes from the U.S. and four from Europe enter each event. The teams were then awarded points based on the placements in each event.

The world champion over 200 meters, Ramil Guliyev of Turkey, won his event comfortably in 20.16 seconds, far slower than his season best. Olympic bronze medalist Ashley Spencer fell while leading the 400 hurdles, with victory going to Ukraine’s Anna Ryzhykova.

World high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene from Russia saw her unbeaten streak going back to January ended as she finished third, behind winner Yulia Levchenko of Ukraine. Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova won the long jump, while two-time Olympic medalist Brittney Reese took third.

On Monday, Belarus’ Maksim Nedasekau won the men’s high jump with 2.35 meters, the best in the world this season. Six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix was beaten by fellow American Wadeline Jonathas in the 400 final Monday.

