Cameroon hires Toni Conceicao as national team coach

Five-time African champion Cameroon has hired former Portugal international Toni Conceicao as its new national team coach.

Cameroon’s sports ministry announced Friday that the former right-back, whose full name is António Conceição da Silva Oliveira, was given a two-year contract. He replaces Dutch great Clarence Seedorf, who was fired after a second-round exit at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Cameroon will host the next African Cup in 2021, having last won the title in 2017 under Belgian coach Hugo Broos.

Conceicao made just one appearance for Portugal as a player but has managed a number of clubs in his home country and abroad, including three separate stints at Romanian side Cluj.

His first game with Cameroon will be a friendly against Tunisia on Oct. 12.

