Zlatan scores twice as Galaxy end skid, beat FC Dallas 2-0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored two goals in the second half, and the LA Galaxy snapped their three-game MLS losing streak with a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas on Wednesday night.

Moments after Ibrahimovic kicked the goalpost in frustration over another night of missed scoring opportunities, he converted a pass from Jorgen Skjelvik at point-blank range in the 68th minute for his first goal in three matches since July 19.

New Galaxy forward Cristian Pavón then drew a penalty in the 81st minute, and Ibrahimovic buried the spot kick. The 37-year-old Swedish superstar has five multi-goal games this season, and his 18 goals are third-most in MLS behind LAFC’s Carlos Vela and Atlanta’s Josef Martinez.

The Galaxy also kept their first clean sheet since July 4 while winning the home debut of Pavón, the 23-year-old Argentine forward acquired by the Galaxy last week. Pavón, who debuted last weekend at D.C. United, showed off his impressive pace and ball skills on the flank.

The Galaxy (13-11-1) had lost 10 of their previous 15 MLS matches, but this victory put them back into third place in the Western Conference standings. The match was the first of three home games in seven days for the Galaxy, who will play in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup next week on top of their already busy MLS schedule.

FC Dallas (10-10-6) was shut out for the fifth time in its last eight matches.

