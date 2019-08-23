Sancho helps Dortmund come from behind to beat Cologne 3-1

BERLIN (AP) — Jadon Sancho scored one and set up another for Borussia Dortmund to come from behind and maintain…

BERLIN (AP) — Jadon Sancho scored one and set up another for Borussia Dortmund to come from behind and maintain its winning start to the Bundesliga in a 3-1 win at Cologne on Friday.

The 19-year-old English player became the youngest to ever clock 15 goals in the league when he cancelled out Dominick Drexler’s 29th-minute opener for Cologne in the 70th, then set up Paco Alcacer to seal the win in injury time after Achraf Hakimi gave Dortmund the lead in the 88th.

Cologne was celebrating its first home game back in the Bundesliga following its promotion as second-division champion, but, despite a plucky performance, has now slumped to two defeats from two games following its 2-1 loss at Wolfsburg last weekend. The team was still applauded and cheered by fans long after the final whistle.

The fans also feted a new mascot, a goat named Hennes IX, who was attending his first game following the retirement of his predecessor Hennes VIII.

Dortmund opened with a 5-1 win over Augsburg.

