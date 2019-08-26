Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins returns to practice

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has returned to practice for the first time since tearing his…

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has returned to practice for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon in New Orleans’ divisional round playoff victory over Philadelphia last January.

Saints coach Sean Payton says he does not think it is realistic that Rankins would play in the regular-season opener, but the decision on Monday to bring Rankins back to practice indicates a realistic possibility he will be ready to return to the lineup before Week 6.

Rankins had been on the club’s physically unable to perform list, meaning he hadn’t been taking up an active roster spot. But if he’d remained on the PUP list beyond the preseason, he would not have been eligible to return to the active roster until after the sixth week of the regular season.

Rankins says he’s pleased with his recovery and says it’s “surreal” being back in cleats and pads, running through drills with teammates.

