Red Sox pitcher Price on 10-day IL with cyst on left wrist

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday after an MRI revealed a cyst on his left wrist.

The team announced that the 33-year-old Price was treated with a shot of cortisone in the wrist on Wednesday. Price is 7-5 record with a 4.36 ERA over 21 starts this season.

“The hope is for him to come (back) sooner rather than later, but we don’t have a timetable,” manager Alex Cora said about Price, who was not made available to address his injury. “We’ll make sure he’s OK, and we’ll go from there.”

Cora noted that the cyst, classified as a TFCC cyst, was not cancerous or related to any other serious illness.

Price most recently pitched Sunday against the New York Yankees after being reinstated from paternity leave. Price allowed seven runs on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings in New York, falling to 0-4 with a 10.59 ERA in his last four starts.

Cora said Price told him after the game that he “didn’t feel 100 percent” and “felt tight.”

“His last three or four (starts), as far as the location and the action of the pitches, it wasn’t there,” Cora said. “Regardless if he’s throwing 87 or 95 (mph), precision and strikes is his game.”

Price missed 14 games earlier this season with left elbow tendinitis and was plagued by elbow inflammation during the 2017 season.

“Hey, at least we found out,” Cora said. “Whatever people were thinking about if it’s the elbow or something else, at least we know (it’s not). We’ll shut him down for a little bit, and then he’ll be back.”

Right-hander Hector Velázquez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Price’s spot on the 25-man roster before the series opener Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

