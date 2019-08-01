Recently retired Cullen joins Penguins’ front office

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently retired forward Matt Cullen is sticking with the Pittsburgh Penguins, joining the hockey operations department. The…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently retired forward Matt Cullen is sticking with the Pittsburgh Penguins, joining the hockey operations department.

The team announced Thursday that Cullen will have a player development role. General manager Jim Rutherford called Cullen a “valuable asset” who will put his 21 years of NHL experience to use while working closely with Rutherford and coach Mike Sullivan.

Cullen retired from the Penguins last month after more than two decades in the NHL. He won three Stanley Cups — with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017 and the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.

Cullen scored 266 goals to go with 465 assists and 502 penalty minutes in 1,516 games with eight teams. He also had 19 goals and 39 assists in 132 career playoff games.

Drafted 35th overall by Anaheim in 1996, Cullen’s best season came in Carolina’s run to the Cup, when he set career highs in goals (25) and points (49).

