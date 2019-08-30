Raiders sign C Rodney Hudson to 3-year extension

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Rodney Hudson once again is the NFL’s highest-paid center after signing a three-year contract extension Friday…

Hudson will get just over $24 million in guaranteed money in his $33.75 million extension.

One of the NFL’s best at his position, Hudson signed a five-year, $45 million deal to leave Kansas City for division-rival Oakland in 2015. He’s started 61 games for the Raiders and rarely has allowed a sack.

A product of Florida State, Hudson has been to two Pro Bowls in his eight pro seasons. He was selected in the second round, 55th overall, by the Chiefs in the 2011 draft and made 35 starts at center and guard for Kansas City.

The Raiders also got started on reducing their roster from 90 to 53. They released linebacker Brandon Marshall, tight end Luke Willson, running back Mack Brown and safety Jordan Richards. The team also waived linebackers James Cowser and Bryson Allen-Williams, tight end Brandon Barnes, cornerback Joshua Holsey and defensive tackle Gabe Wright.

Defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes, a 2016 third-round pick, was waived with an injury designation. Defensive end Alex Barrett, defensive back Makinton Dorleant and offensive lineman Cameron Hunt were also waived with an injury designation.

Oakland must reduce the roster by 24 more players Saturday with two of those moves coming when guard Richie Incognito and cornerback Nevin Lawson are placed on the suspended list. Incognito will miss the first two games for violating the personal conduct policy and Lawson will miss four games under the policy on performance-enhancers.

