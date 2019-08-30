Neil Glat steps down as Jets team president

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets have announced Neil Glat is stepping down as team president and will transition to…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets have announced Neil Glat is stepping down as team president and will transition to a new role as a senior adviser.

Glat has been with the Jets since 2012 and was responsible for all of the team’s off-field activities, including establishing business and community partnerships, helping design and unveil New York’s new uniforms and logo, expanding fan engagement opportunities and launching the team’s Jets 360 content platform.

“I greatly appreciate and thank him for his significant contributions and omnipresent professionalism,” Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. “He will be missed.”

The team says in a release issued Friday it will announce its plans for the organization’s next steps in the next few days.

Glat joined the Jets in April 2012 after working at the NFL the previous 15 years, including as the league’s senior vice president of corporate development.

“I want to thank the Johnson family for giving me an amazing opportunity to be part of their truly special organization,” Glat said in a statement.

“Woody and Christopher are terrific leaders, and were outstanding mentors to me. I am extremely grateful to the both of them. I also want to express my sincere gratitude to all the outstanding people who are part of the Jets family. There’s never a good time to leave, but it’s the right time for me to take on new challenges.”

NOTES: The Jets signed S Matthias Farley and waived S Santos Ramirez. Farley played three seasons for the Indianapolis Colts before being waived earlier this week. He had three interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 11 passes defensed in 37 games, including 16 starts. Ramirez was signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas this spring and he had nine tackles in three preseason games. … S Brandon Bryant reverted to New York’s injured reserve list after going unclaimed when he was waived/injured by the Jets on Thursday. Bryant suffered a concussion in New York’s preseason game against New Orleans last Saturday night.

