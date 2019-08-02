National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|7
|2
|5
|26
|30
|18
|North Carolina
|7
|3
|4
|25
|29
|15
|Chicago
|7
|5
|2
|23
|24
|19
|Reign FC
|6
|3
|5
|23
|13
|15
|Washington
|6
|4
|3
|21
|19
|13
|Houston
|5
|7
|4
|19
|16
|26
|Utah
|5
|5
|3
|18
|11
|12
|Orlando
|3
|9
|2
|11
|16
|31
|Sky Blue FC
|2
|10
|2
|8
|9
|18
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Friday’s Games
Reign FC 1, Houston 0
North Carolina at Washington 7 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Utah, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sky Blue FC, 11 p.m.
|Wednesday, Aug. 7
Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.
Utah at Sky Blue FC, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 10
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Houston at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 11
North Carolina at Portland, 3 p.m.
Utah at Reign FC, 4 p.m.
|Wednesday, Aug. 14
Chicago at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
