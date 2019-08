2 minor league players suspended for drug violations

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Two minor league players in the Dominican Summer League have each been suspended 72 games for drug violations.

The commissioner’s office announced the penalties Friday.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Francisco Benitez was suspended after a positive test for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance.

Kansas City outfielder Jarvis Martinez was penalized following a positive test for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.

There have been 39 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program. Seven players have been penalized under the major league program.

