WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

Wednesday At SJSU Tennis Center San Jose, Calif. Purse: $876,183 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Maria Sakkari (7), Greece, def. Mayo Hibi, Japan, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina (1), Ukraine, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok (3), Ukraine, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, and Priscilla Hon, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

