Rays’ Lowe out of All-Star Game, replaced by Yankees’ Torres

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a bruised right shin and will not play in next week’s All-Star Game.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was named to replace Lowe, who was added to the AL All-Star team Wednesday.

“I just can’t be a non-factor,” said Lowe, who is using crutches. “Waking up the first night was tough. But came in, got treatment a few times and feel a lot better. Just trying to get better.”

Lowe, hitting .276 with team-best 16 homers and 49 RBIs, is hopeful of returning right after the All-Star break. He took the spot of Los Angeles Angels infielder Tommy La Stella as an injury replacement and still plans to attend the All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Torres, who entered Thursday hitting .298 with 19 homers and 50 RBIs, was named an All-Star last season but couldn’t play due to a right hip injury.

“Super excited,” Torres said. “It’s a dream coming true to play in the All-Star Game. I can’t wait to go to Cleveland and play for the first time.”

The All-Star switch from Lowe to Torres came hours before the AL East-leading Yankees and second-place Rays were to start a four-game series.

Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier also was out of the lineup against New York. Kiermaier has a sore left wrist, but the Gold Glove winner expects to play Friday night

“My wrist will be fine, I’m not worried about it in the slightest,” Kiermaier said. “Just the mid-summer blues that you go through little things.”

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was rested, which is something manager Aaron Boone plans to with some of his regulars this weekend.

