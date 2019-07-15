Pelicans waive forward-center Christian Wood

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have waived Christian Wood despite his productive showing with the club late…

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have waived Christian Wood despite his productive showing with the club late last season.

The 6-foot-10 Wood, who can play forward or center, averaged nearly 17 points and eight rebounds during the eight games he played for New Orleans at the end of last season.

The Pelicans claimed the 23-year-old Wood off waivers from Milwaukee on March 20.

Wood is a former UNLV player who turned pro in the summer of 2015 and has bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G-League. He played 17 games for Philadelphia in the 2015-16 season and 13 games for Charlotte in the 2016-17 season.

He appeared in 13 games for the Bucks last season before being waived and picked up by the Pelicans.

